Shell plc [SHEL] Is Currently 1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Shell plc [NYSE: SHEL] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.79. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM that Transaction in Own Shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3781919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shell plc stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.67%.

The market cap for SHEL stock reached $207.25 billion, with 3.46 billion shares outstanding and 3.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, SHEL reached a trading volume of 3781919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shell plc [SHEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHEL shares is $72.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Shell plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Shell plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $76, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SHEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell plc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHEL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SHEL stock performed recently?

Shell plc [SHEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, SHEL shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Shell plc [SHEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.51, while it was recorded at 60.46 for the last single week of trading, and 56.63 for the last 200 days.

Shell plc [SHEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shell plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Shell plc [SHEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell plc go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Shell plc [SHEL]

There are presently around $19,428 million, or 8.10% of SHEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHEL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 22,872,224, which is approximately 3.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,415,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in SHEL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in SHEL stock with ownership of nearly 3.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

540 institutional holders increased their position in Shell plc [NYSE:SHEL] by around 51,354,404 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 19,813,471 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 248,430,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,598,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHEL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,358,086 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,759,034 shares during the same period.