Scotiabank slashes price target on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] – find out why.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] loss -12.87% on the last trading session, reaching $12.53 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kyndryl and SAP Expand Strategic Partnership to Help Customers Accelerate IT and Business Transformation Projects.

Partners co-develop new solutions to speed application migration, modernization and deployments across on-prem and hybrid cloud environments.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with SAP focused on developing new solutions to help customers solve their most complex digital business transformation challenges.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. represents 227.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 billion with the latest information. KD stock price has been found in the range of $12.00 to $13.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 8269458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95.

Trading performance analysis for KD stock

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 13.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Total Capital for KD is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.43. Additionally, KD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] managed to generate an average of -$25,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $1,852 million, or 65.80% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,148,982, which is approximately 7.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,354,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.04 million in KD stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $205.28 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -11.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 13,399,303 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 17,577,649 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 116,839,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,816,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,650,802 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,780,099 shares during the same period.