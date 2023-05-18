Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Is Currently 4.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $79.59 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.41, while the highest price level was $80.08. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON STRONG REVENUE OUTLOOK.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported first quarter Loss per Share of $(0.19) and Adjusted Loss per Share of $(0.23). These results were significantly better than the company’s guidance primarily due to strong close-in bookings at higher prices, continued strength of onboard spend, and favorable timing of operating costs. As a result of a record-breaking WAVE season and accelerating demand for its cruise experiences, the company is increasing its 2023 Adjusted Earnings per Share guidance to $4.40 – $4.80.

“We knew that demand for our business was strong and strengthening, but we have been pleasantly surprised with how swiftly demand further accelerated well above historical trends and at higher rates,” said Jason T. Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group. “Leisure travel continues to strengthen as consumer spend further shifts towards experiences. Demand for our brands is outpacing broader travel due to a strong rebound and an attractive value proposition,” added Liberty. “We are increasing full year guidance, given the significant momentum in our business, and we are well on our way to achieve our Trifecta goals.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.02 percent and weekly performance of 3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 6741490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $83.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $78, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on RCL stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for RCL shares from 40 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.12 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.09, while it was recorded at 76.73 for the last single week of trading, and 57.04 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,816 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 28,719,374, which is approximately 2.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 28,631,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.92 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 12,285,181 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 13,715,342 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 160,151,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,151,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,183 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,471,339 shares during the same period.