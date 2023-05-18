Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is -4.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] gained 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $96.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM that Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power Breeze Airways’ Longest Airbus A220 Flight.

Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, joined Breeze Airways (“Breeze”) today in announcing the launch of the airline’s longest nonstop route, a more than 2,250 nautical-mile, Airbus A220 flight powered by GTF engines between Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The celebration began on Tuesday at a first-ever airline employee town hall hosted at Pratt & Whitney’s East Hartford, Conn. Customer Training Center for Breeze founder and CEO, David Neeleman and Breeze president, Tom Doxey.

“GTF engine technology for the A220 has been foundational to the growth and success of Breeze over the past two years,” said Neeleman. “We’ve been able to link new city pairs while reducing operating costs and environmental impact.”.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $140.44 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $95.76 to $97.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4617910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $110.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $105, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 489.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.44, while it was recorded at 96.05 for the last single week of trading, and 95.22 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $113,661 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,466,611, which is approximately 1.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 124,712,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.04 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.77 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,237 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 41,393,996 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 47,648,305 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 1,087,938,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,176,980,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,019,457 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,667,985 shares during the same period.