Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell -20.25% so far this year. What now?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $21.07 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.03, while the highest price level was $21.64. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM that PEABODY REPORTS RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

Generates Operating Cash Flow of $386 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.25 percent and weekly performance of -9.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 4839134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.23, while it was recorded at 22.00 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,468 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 21,109,807, which is approximately -8.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,331,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.82 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.52 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 22,722,034 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 19,297,331 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 75,110,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,129,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,183,854 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,848,789 shares during the same period.