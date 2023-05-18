Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $4

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 6.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.30. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Oscar Health Announces Results for First Quarter 2023 With Meaningful YoY Improvements Across all KPIs.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023:.

Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums of $1.7 billion, a 2% increase YoY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3278892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oscar Health Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $1.58 billion, with 216.91 million shares outstanding and 142.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 3278892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $6.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83.

How has OSCR stock performed recently?

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $1,102 million, or 88.30% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 24,042,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,464,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.59 million in OSCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.81 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 2.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 23,007,689 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 14,615,351 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 113,336,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,959,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,297,762 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,313,616 shares during the same period.