Oppenheimer slashes price target on Blackstone Inc. [BX] – find out why.

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] gained 4.13% or 3.32 points to close at $83.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3567792 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blackstone to Present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00am ET.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

It opened the trading session at $81.00, the shares rose to $84.64 and dropped to $80.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded -17.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, BX reached to a volume of 3567792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $99.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $104 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $95, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BX stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 98 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.96, while it was recorded at 82.68 for the last single week of trading, and 89.04 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 9.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $38,721 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,282,954, which is approximately 2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,375,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in BX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.7 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 5.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 808 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 34,768,569 shares. Additionally, 688 investors decreased positions by around 26,974,626 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 400,766,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,510,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,243 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 7,097,195 shares during the same period.