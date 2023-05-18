OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] Revenue clocked in at $641.10 million, up 14.31% YTD: What’s Next?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OSW] loss -3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $10.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM that OneSpaWorld Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares by Selling Shareholders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld” or the “Company”), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products onboard cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of common shares of the Company at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. The offering consists of 9,000,000 common shares to be sold by Steiner Leisure Limited and a director of the Company (together, the “Selling Shareholders”). Steiner Leisure Limited has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of 8,000,000 shares and 1,200,000 option shares granted to the underwriters.

The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of common shares in the offering. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited represents 93.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $891.91 million with the latest information. OSW stock price has been found in the range of $10.24 to $10.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.07K shares, OSW reached a trading volume of 3612732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSW shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSW in the course of the last twelve months was 40.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for OSW stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, OSW shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.23 for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.83 and a Gross Margin at +5.66. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.73.

Return on Total Capital for OSW is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.09. Additionally, OSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] managed to generate an average of $11,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]

There are presently around $810 million, or 95.80% of OSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSW stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 13,780,105, which is approximately -13.89% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 7,372,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.63 million in OSW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $51.23 million in OSW stock with ownership of nearly 1.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OSW] by around 8,409,534 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,054,918 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 59,445,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,909,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,991,990 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 245,057 shares during the same period.