Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] is -16.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] slipped around -0.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.10 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:44 PM that Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Nutrien Ltd. stock is now -16.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTR Stock saw the intraday high of $61.46 and lowest of $60.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.65, which means current price is +4.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 4842649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $90.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $90, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.63, while it was recorded at 61.40 for the last single week of trading, and 79.09 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $20,255 million, or 71.97% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 26,039,212, which is approximately 5.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 22,758,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in NTR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.2 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 50.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 26,175,268 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 29,806,068 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 275,526,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,507,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,134 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,250,624 shares during the same period.