Morgan Stanley lifts Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] price plunged by -7.89 percent to reach at -$2.46. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Pricing and Upsize of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (“Maxeon”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 7,490,000 ordinary shares, including 5,620,000 ordinary shares offered by Maxeon (the “Company Offering”) and 1,870,000 ordinary shares offered by an affiliate of TotalEnergies SE (“TotalEnergies”) (the “TotalEnergies Offering” and, together with the Company Offering, the “Offering”), each at a price of $28.00 per share. The Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of an aggregate of 6,800,000 ordinary shares, which included 5,100,000 ordinary shares offered by the Company and 1,700,000 ordinary shares offered by TotalEnergies. TotalEnergies also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,123,500 ordinary shares in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. Maxeon expects to receive gross proceeds from the Company Offering of approximately $157.4 million, which is prior to underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Maxeon will not receive any proceeds from the TotalEnergies Offering. The Offering is expected to close on May 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, pursuant to a share purchase agreement, dated May 16, 2023, with an affiliate of TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“TZE SG”) that currently holds approximately 23.7% of Maxeon’s outstanding ordinary shares, Maxeon has agreed to sell to TZE SG, in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, and at a sale price equal to the price to the public in the Offering, 1,500,000 ordinary shares of Maxeon (the “TZE Private Placement”), for a total investment of $42.0 million. It is anticipated that, as a result of the TZE Private Placement, the Offering will not materially dilute TZE SG’s current level of equity ownership or alter its governance rights in Maxeon.

A sum of 8717408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $29.95 and dropped to a low of $27.62 until finishing in the latest session at $28.71.

The one-year MAXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.2. The average equity rating for MAXN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MAXN stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAXN shares from 9 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.48.

MAXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.74, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.69 and a Gross Margin at -4.81. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -38.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,059.92. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 932.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$50,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $517 million, or 39.00% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 1,955,225, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 48.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,407,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.41 million in MAXN stocks shares; and ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $36.76 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly 84.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 5,878,006 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,595,992 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 9,534,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,008,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,921,221 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 686,304 shares during the same period.