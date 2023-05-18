MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] moved up 0.18: Why It’s Important

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Viad Corp Reports Results for the 2023 First Quarter.

Year-over-year growth significantly exceeded expectations.

Strong momentum continues for GES live event activity and leisure travel to Pursuit’s markets.

A sum of 5758782 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. MoneyGram International Inc. shares reached a high of $10.96 and dropped to a low of $10.93 until finishing in the latest session at $10.95.

The one-year MGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.45. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.60.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +43.37. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 19.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of $10,734 per employee.

MGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $983 million, or 89.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,192,341, which is approximately 3.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEXPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,834,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.84 million in MGI stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $62.41 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 21,067,720 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 17,605,723 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 51,077,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,751,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,424,508 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,251,945 shares during the same period.