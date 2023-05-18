Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Is Currently 13.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.31 at the close of the session, up 13.91%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM that Mereo BioPharma Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

As previously announced, on November 2, 2022, the Company reported that it had received notification from Nasdaq on November 1, 2022, that, for the previous thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing. On May 8, 2023, the Company received written notification from the Nasdaq Listings Qualifications Department that the ADSs had, for the last 10 consecutive business days, a closing bid price at $1.00 per share or greater, and accordingly had regained compliance with the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rule.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is now 74.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MREO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.3699 and lowest of $1.1427 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.85, which means current price is +114.75% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 4219640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MREO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64.

How has MREO stock performed recently?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9890, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9510 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39.

Insider trade positions for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]

Positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 6,244,728 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 7,021,738 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 47,533,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,800,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,995 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,802,956 shares during the same period.