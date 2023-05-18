Market cap of Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] reaches 2.95M – now what?

Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ: SMFL] price surged by 44.40 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Smart for Life Executes Strategic Agreement with CloudKitchens for Rapid Local Delivery of its High Protein Ice Cream Across Major US Markets.

Partnership with CloudKitchens Provides Delivery of the Company’s Ice Cream Products through Services Such as UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

Initial Launch Markets to Include New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

A sum of 56332934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 232.05K shares. Smart for Life Inc. shares reached a high of $5.07 and dropped to a low of $3.09 until finishing in the latest session at $3.35.

The average equity rating for SMFL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart for Life Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

SMFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.55. With this latest performance, SMFL shares dropped by -54.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smart for Life Inc. Fundamentals:

Smart for Life Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of SMFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFL stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,896, which is approximately -34.467% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 1,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in SMFL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in SMFL stock with ownership of nearly 918.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ:SMFL] by around 1,047 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 25,937 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFL stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 22,827 shares during the same period.