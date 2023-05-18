Market cap of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] reaches 99.85B – now what?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.54%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM that ServiceNow and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Build Generative AI Across Enterprise IT.

Built on ServiceNow Platform with NVIDIA AI software and DGX infrastructure, custom large language models to bring intelligent workflow automation to enterprises.

Knowledge 2023—ServiceNow and NVIDIA today announced a partnership to develop powerful, enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities that can transform business processes with faster, more intelligent workflow automation.

Over the last 12 months, NOW stock rose by 13.86%. The one-year ServiceNow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.62. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.85 billion, with 203.38 million shares outstanding and 201.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, NOW stock reached a trading volume of 3204289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $539.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $475 to $548. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $525 to $420, while Truist kept a Hold rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 14.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 46.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 451.54, while it was recorded at 466.41 for the last single week of trading, and 428.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +78.29. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.36. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $15,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 24.76%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,563 million, or 90.80% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,398,612, which is approximately 1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,501,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.64 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.86 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -19.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 810 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 12,715,235 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 10,870,207 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 156,084,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,670,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,155,086 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,536 shares during the same period.