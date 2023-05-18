Market cap of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] reaches 4.07B – now what?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] price surged by 3.30 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

A sum of 3296198 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.66M shares. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares reached a high of $12.55 and dropped to a low of $11.9547 until finishing in the latest session at $12.51.

The one-year PAGS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.37. The average equity rating for PAGS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $12.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 36.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.87 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Fundamentals:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PAGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 13.10%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,145 million, or 52.40% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,547,807, which is approximately 0.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.69 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $161.01 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 3.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 41,411,069 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 27,775,793 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 107,955,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,142,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,851,672 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,299,941 shares during the same period.