Market cap of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] reaches 2.56B – now what?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 6.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.49. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5517193 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordstrom Inc. stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.50%.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $2.56 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 5517193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JWN stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 20 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.03, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.73 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.53%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,544 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,168,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.51 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $154.93 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,696,062 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 19,273,084 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 62,728,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,697,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,390,190 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,254,047 shares during the same period.