Market cap of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] reaches 9.93M – now what?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: JCSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.69%.

Over the last 12 months, JCSE stock dropped by -93.76%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.93 million, with 14.10 million shares outstanding and 3.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 98.40K shares, JCSE stock reached a trading volume of 4273634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

JCSE Stock Performance Analysis:

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.69. With this latest performance, JCSE shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5490, while it was recorded at 0.5810 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8869 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.31.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of JCSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCSE stocks are: SIMPLICITY SOLUTIONS, LLC with ownership of 22,189, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 16,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in JCSE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8000.0 in JCSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:JCSE] by around 57,661 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,193 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCSE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,661 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,193 shares during the same period.