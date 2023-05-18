Market cap of Groupon Inc. [GRPN] reaches 110.10M – now what?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] jumped around 0.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.53 at the close of the session, up 18.86%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM that Groupon Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

On Track to Remove $250 million of Annualized Costs by the End of 2023.

International Active Local Customers Grew Year-Over-Year for 5th Consecutive Quarter.

Groupon Inc. stock is now -58.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRPN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.75 and lowest of $2.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.48, which means current price is +22.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GRPN reached a trading volume of 3805061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $48, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GRPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02.

How has GRPN stock performed recently?

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, GRPN shares dropped by -13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.66. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now -21.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,091.54. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,763.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$81,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to 0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

There are presently around $64 million, or 61.40% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE with ownership of 6,717,066, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC., holding 2,025,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 million in GRPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.38 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 2.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 1,900,323 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,317,478 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 10,822,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,039,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,042,758 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,000,361 shares during the same period.