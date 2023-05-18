Market cap of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO] reaches 888.63M – now what?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [NYSE: FSCO] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Declares Distribution for May 2023.

The Board of Directors of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund) (NYSE: FSCO) announced today the monthly distribution for May 2023. The May distribution will be paid on May 31, 2023 at $0.04945 per share. Further information on the distribution is summarized in the charts below.

The Fund has approximately $2 billion in AUM and invests in event-driven credit, special situations, private capital solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities.

FSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, FSCO shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO] Insider Position Details

199 institutional holders increased their position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [NYSE:FSCO] by around 19,547,444 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,374,344 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,886,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,808,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSCO stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,309,933 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 271,700 shares during the same period.