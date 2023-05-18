Market cap of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] reaches 33.02B – now what?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] gained 2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $137.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM that CrowdStrike Ranks #1 Globally for Managed Detection and Response Market Share in Gartner® Report for Second Consecutive Year.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it ranked #1 for revenue for a second consecutive year in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the new Gartner® report: “Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022.”.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Additionally, 88% of the top 25 vendors by market share have built their MDR services on top of CrowdStrike’s platform – showcasing the CrowdStrike Falcon platform as the technology of choice for the global MDR partner ecosystem.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. represents 235.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.02 billion with the latest information. CRWD stock price has been found in the range of $133.61 to $139.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3144771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $169.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRWD stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRWD shares from 150 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 46.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.73, while it was recorded at 133.83 for the last single week of trading, and 139.18 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 37.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $20,422 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,416,730, which is approximately 2.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,668,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $668.2 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -0.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 19,927,440 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 25,105,651 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 103,784,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,817,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,966,485 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,566,428 shares during the same period.