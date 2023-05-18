Market cap of Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] reaches 7.61B – now what?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] gained 4.36% on the last trading session, reaching $34.02 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend.

Bath & Body Works Inc. represents 229.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.61 billion with the latest information. BBWI stock price has been found in the range of $32.705 to $34.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 6009080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $48.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BBWI stock

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.30, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 38.39 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.03. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.86. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 7.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $7,372 million, or 96.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,904,428, which is approximately 2.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 19,565,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.63 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $580.86 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 1.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 19,160,096 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 22,399,396 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 175,137,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,696,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,629,950 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,863,045 shares during the same period.