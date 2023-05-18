Market Analysts see Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] falling to $11. Time to buy?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] surged by $1.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.36 during the day while it closed the day at $12.11. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that TRIUMPH REPORTS FOUTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

PROVIDES FISCAL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) (“TRIUMPH” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, which ended March 31, 2023.

Triumph Group Inc. stock has also gained 17.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGI stock has declined by -4.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.45% and gained 15.11% year-on date.

The market cap for TGI stock reached $788.85 million, with 65.07 million shares outstanding and 63.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 988.37K shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 4460877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on TGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

TGI stock trade performance evaluation

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.69. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.91, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.93.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 13.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.34. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$7,078 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 14.30%.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $795 million, or 98.30% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,193,475, which is approximately -0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 8,852,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.2 million in TGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $69.58 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 8,547,977 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 4,627,819 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 52,439,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,615,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,279 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,070,972 shares during the same period.