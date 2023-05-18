Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 2.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $206.87. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM that Boeing Publicly Launches “Cascade” to Support Aviation’s Net Zero Goal.

– Data modeling tool quantifies strategies, enables collaboration on decarbonization solutions.

– Cascade findings underscore importance of SAF, fleet renewal, technology development and life-cycle emissions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6633866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $125.16 billion, with 602.50 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 6633866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $234.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.78, while it was recorded at 202.61 for the last single week of trading, and 182.12 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $75,594 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,809,233, which is approximately 1.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 40,633,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.41 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.44 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 8.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 967 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 29,150,187 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 17,083,948 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 319,182,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,416,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,704,517 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,086 shares during the same period.