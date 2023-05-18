Market Analysts see Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.22%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM that Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”) and $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.100% senior notes due 2053 (the “2053 Notes”, and together with the 2025 Notes, the 2028 Notes and the 2033 Notes, the “Notes”). The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount for the 2025 Notes, 99.973% of the principal amount for the 2028 Notes, 99.793% of the principal amount for the 2033 Notes and 99.796% of the principal amount for the 2053 Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to finance a portion of the cash consideration for the pending acquisition of substantially all of the leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources, which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P., in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $4.275 billion (the “Pending Acquisition”). The Notes Offering is expected to close on May 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, OVV stock dropped by -25.18%. The one-year Ovintiv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.41. The average equity rating for OVV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.19 billion, with 247.30 million shares outstanding and 241.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, OVV stock reached a trading volume of 3407423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru's Opinion on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $54.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $64 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $38, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on OVV stock. On March 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 59 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

OVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.11, while it was recorded at 32.95 for the last single week of trading, and 46.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ovintiv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

OVV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 13.10%.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,226 million, or 78.20% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,016,020, which is approximately 24.758% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,190,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.06 million in OVV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $752.2 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 9.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

224 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 20,239,531 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 31,405,817 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 136,393,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,038,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,359,283 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,756,524 shares during the same period.