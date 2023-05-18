Market Analysts see BlackBerry Limited [BB] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.87%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM that BlackBerry Provides Long-term Financial Targets.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided its long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

Over the last 12 months, BB stock dropped by -5.45%. The one-year BlackBerry Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.55. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 billion, with 581.46 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, BB stock reached a trading volume of 8998861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 22.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.93 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 48,179,313, which is approximately -16.823% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.38 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $190.85 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -1.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 23,031,734 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 53,007,246 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 162,536,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,575,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,742,939 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,955,171 shares during the same period.