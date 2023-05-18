Market Analysts see Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] gained 12.69% on the last trading session, reaching $2.93 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Archer Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Final Assembly of Midnight Now Complete, Aircraft Prepares for Flight Test.

Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR) today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Archer Aviation Inc. represents 247.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $859.08 million with the latest information. ACHR stock price has been found in the range of $2.59 to $2.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 3518964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 51.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $206 million, or 39.80% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,884,417, which is approximately 4.468% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,803,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.79 million in ACHR stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $20.92 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 40.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 8,274,353 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 9,121,044 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 52,808,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,204,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,071 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,253,734 shares during the same period.