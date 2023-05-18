KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Mastercard Incorporated [MA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] jumped around 6.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $387.00 at the close of the session, up 1.78%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM that The Secret Ingredients to Thriving Small Businesses.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growthby BIANCA GONZALEZ

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now 11.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $387.52 and lowest of $379.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 390.00, which means current price is +13.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 3250407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $433.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $440 to $375, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MA shares from 385 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.60, while it was recorded at 383.19 for the last single week of trading, and 347.12 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.88. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $332,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.29%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $304,257 million, or 78.50% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,761,646, which is approximately -0.622% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,163,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.22 billion in MA stocks shares; and OFI INVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $22.86 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,198 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 83,559,800 shares. Additionally, 1,271 investors decreased positions by around 25,213,936 shares, while 401 investors held positions by with 677,420,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,194,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,335,168 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 963,115 shares during the same period.