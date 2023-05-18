JP Morgan lifts Kellogg Company [K] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] traded at a low on 05/17/23, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.16. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM that Six Star Pro Nutrition® and Kellogg’s® Collaborate to Turn Iconic Cereal Flavors into Protein Powder.

The winning combination of nostalgic flavors and protein-packed performance has entered the world of sports nutrition with SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus in Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® flavors.

SIX STAR® and Kellogg’s® Turn Iconic Cereal Flavors into Protein Powder.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4157566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kellogg Company stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.55%.

The market cap for K stock reached $23.67 billion, with 342.00 million shares outstanding and 317.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, K reached a trading volume of 4157566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $72.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 96.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.62, while it was recorded at 70.06 for the last single week of trading, and 70.48 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.33%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,998 million, or 85.60% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 55,331,838, which is approximately -1.073% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,697,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in K stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.15 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

398 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 14,371,203 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 15,139,180 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 259,650,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,160,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,774,386 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,262,651 shares during the same period.