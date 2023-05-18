Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Revenue clocked in at $294.50 million, up 11.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] price plunged by -14.68 percent to reach at -$2.38. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the Fixed-Dose Combination of OCA and Bezafibrate for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

Company on track to complete planned interim analyses from two ongoing Phase 2 studies of the OCA-bezafibrate combination in 2023.

Results from planned interim analysis of Phase 2 study evaluating the effects of OCA and bezafibrate on serum biomarkers in PBC to be presented at EASL Congress 2023.

A sum of 6460202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 775.10K shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $14.79 and dropped to a low of $11.39 until finishing in the latest session at $13.83.

The one-year ICPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.92. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.02. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -28.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.88 and a Gross Margin at +98.86. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.20.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 357.42. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$512,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ICPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $459 million, or 80.60% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,935,919, which is approximately 8.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,058,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.59 million in ICPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $49.51 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -3.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 4,023,137 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,244,989 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,053,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,321,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,137,360 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,270 shares during the same period.