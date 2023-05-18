GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] moved up 3.24: Why It’s Important

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.30. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM that GE HealthCare Introduces Innovations to Improve Radiation Therapy Efficiency and Precision Care at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology 2023 Congress.

Showcasing Intelligent RT, Auto Segmentation and an updated MR Radiation Therapy Suite, designed to optimize the radiation oncology care pathway and help reduce the critical time between patient intake and first treatment dose.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is presenting three new global innovations – Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT), Auto Segmentation, and an updated Magnetic Resonance (MR) Radiation Therapy Suite (AIR Open Coil Suite) – that underscore the company’s commitment to enhancing the radiation oncology care pathway. Each of these novel solutions, which will be showcased at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) 2023 Congress, were designed to help empower clinicians to provide the highest level of personalized care by enabling access to the diagnostics, technologies and data needed to make informed and confident decisions, with the hope of helping patients live their healthiest lives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3674113 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $36.54 billion, with 454.68 million shares outstanding and 453.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 3674113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GEHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.29, while it was recorded at 76.58 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]

There are presently around $22,760 million, or 56.98% of GEHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 43,443,782, which is approximately 27.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,035,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.15 billion in GEHC stock with ownership of nearly 18.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

432 institutional holders increased their position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GEHC] by around 53,508,098 shares. Additionally, 1,152 investors decreased positions by around 45,229,186 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 184,697,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,434,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEHC stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,181,308 shares, while 546 institutional investors sold positions of 9,583,086 shares during the same period.