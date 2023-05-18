Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Stock trading around $17.59 per share: What’s Next?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] gained 1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $17.59 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Frontier to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. represents 244.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.39 billion with the latest information. FYBR stock price has been found in the range of $17.10 to $17.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 3039377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $35.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on FYBR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FYBR shares from 24 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

Trading performance analysis for FYBR stock

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.42 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 24.71 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]

There are presently around $4,431 million, or 102.72% of FYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 37,094,654, which is approximately 5.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,811,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.85 million in FYBR stocks shares; and CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $412.57 million in FYBR stock with ownership of nearly 1.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ:FYBR] by around 21,590,268 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 15,821,747 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 214,504,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,916,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FYBR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,715,139 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,573,141 shares during the same period.