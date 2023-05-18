For Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] jumped around 0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.03 at the close of the session, up 5.25%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Vornado Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

Vornado Realty Trust stock is now -37.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $13.11 and lowest of $12.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.80, which means current price is +5.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 3266393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $16.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on VNO stock. On March 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 26 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 21.63 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.87. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$110,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $2,128 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,910,594, which is approximately -9.846% of the company’s market cap and around 8.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,448,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.44 million in VNO stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $235.61 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 30,721,910 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 31,135,320 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 101,485,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,342,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,412,716 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,283,096 shares during the same period.