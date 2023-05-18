For Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.92 during the day while it closed the day at $2.82. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM that LIGHTPATH CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION IN MIAMI.

Aggressive Expansion Demonstrates Company’s Commitment to Miami65 Route Miles of Network and Four On-Net Data Centers Planned by End of 2023.

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced an update on its previously released entrance into the Miami market and the rapid buildout of its new, all-fiber network throughout the region.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also gained 3.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -41.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.15% and lost -38.70% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $1.28 billion, with 454.68 million shares outstanding and 206.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 3113145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $5.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 7.90%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $694 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 37,850,250, which is approximately 7.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,589,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.93 million in ATUS stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $43.77 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 33.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 41,807,306 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 38,355,387 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 175,984,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,147,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,735,111 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,336,133 shares during the same period.