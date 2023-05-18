Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Is Currently 6.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] jumped around 2.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.56 at the close of the session, up 6.29%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on July 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the “inner sneakerhead” in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker Inc. stock is now 9.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FL Stock saw the intraday high of $41.58 and lowest of $39.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.22, which means current price is +13.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3293060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $43.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FL stock. On March 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FL shares from 39 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.68, while it was recorded at 39.70 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.64. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $4,107 million, or 97.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 11,468,571, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,089,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.34 million in FL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $393.79 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 0.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 18,460,215 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 11,982,534 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 68,378,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,821,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,433,001 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,749,273 shares during the same period.