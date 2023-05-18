EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Revenue clocked in at $72.20 million, up 4.25% YTD: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] loss -18.67% on the last trading session, reaching $4.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:02 PM that EVgo Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO; “EVgo” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 29,411,765 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), at $4.25 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $121 million. EVgo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,411,764 shares of Class A common stock. EVgo intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, Roth Capital Partners, Stifel, Capital One Securities, Northland Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

EVgo Inc. represents 71.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.30 billion with the latest information. EVGO stock price has been found in the range of $4.61 to $5.172.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 12881223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $8.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2023, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.95.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.94. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -25.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $165 million, or 52.10% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,553,354, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,022,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.41 million in EVGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.91 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 13.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 3,978,730 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 5,812,010 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 25,515,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,305,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 912,958 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,626 shares during the same period.