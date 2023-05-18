eMagin Corporation [EMAN] moved up 5.82: Why It’s Important

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.11%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that eMagin Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement With Samsung Display.

eMagin Shareholders to Receive $2.08 Per Share in a Transaction Valued at Approximately $218 Million.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, EMAN stock rose by 163.16%. The one-year eMagin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for EMAN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $165.00 million, with 79.02 million shares outstanding and 77.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 677.60K shares, EMAN stock reached a trading volume of 7103867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2017, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on EMAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

EMAN Stock Performance Analysis:

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, EMAN shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8400, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1000 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eMagin Corporation Fundamentals:

eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

EMAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 13.30% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,298,634, which is approximately 8.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 924,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 million in EMAN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.32 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 17.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 868,212 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,010,048 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,997,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,876,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,910 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,333 shares during the same period.