Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] fell -79.13% so far this year. What now?

Eightco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OCTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.38%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Eightco’s Forever 8 Signs Inventory Management Agreement with Prominent Electronics Distributor Mobi-hub.

The IMA will allow Forever 8 to provide inventory management solutions for Mobi-hub, enabling them to expand their global sales efforts while Mobi-hub focuses on other aspects of their business. The IMA includes minimum order quantities that exceed those of fiscal year 2022, giving Forever 8 the ability to better forecast inventory needs and be prepared to meet increased demand. The updated IMA will also allow Forever 8 increase its presence in the refurbished cellular phone market, which is projected to reach $66.8 billion in global sales by [date]1.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.20 million, with 2.07 million shares outstanding and 2.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 441.82K shares, OCTO stock reached a trading volume of 6266749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eightco Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

OCTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, OCTO shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eightco Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.89. Eightco Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,683.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.58.

Eightco Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.60% of OCTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,988, which is approximately 118.39% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 18,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in OCTO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in OCTO stock with ownership of nearly 139.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Eightco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OCTO] by around 77,622 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 4,154 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 70,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCTO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,756 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,944 shares during the same period.