Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $4

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 8.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which can be found at the Quarterly Reports section of DHC’s website at https://www.dhcreit.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly/default.aspx.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005666/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4810562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at 5.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.28%.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $229.97 million, with 238.59 million shares outstanding and 236.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 4810562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has DHC stock performed recently?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1658, while it was recorded at 0.8931 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1155 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.31 and a Gross Margin at -5.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.53. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

There are presently around $173 million, or 82.30% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,452,965, which is approximately 3.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,734,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.95 million in DHC stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $16.59 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 325.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 54,020,658 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 56,589,439 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 70,754,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,364,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,932,133 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 12,923,210 shares during the same period.