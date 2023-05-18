Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is -7.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] price surged by 1.92 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM that Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.25%.

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 8.00% to 8.25% effective tomorrow, May 4, 2023.

A sum of 3408571 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares reached a high of $10.64 and dropped to a low of $10.375 until finishing in the latest session at $10.60.

The one-year DB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.4. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 336.92.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.63. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $59,414 per employee.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,762 million, or 40.06% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,386,802, which is approximately 2.277% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 67,389,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.33 million in DB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $498.19 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 74.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 75,987,708 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 89,887,066 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 377,712,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,586,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,478,383 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,032,020 shares during the same period.