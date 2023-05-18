Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] gain 56.85% so far this year. What now?

Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: CVT] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.47 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cvent Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue Increases 21.0% Year-over-Year.

Cvent Holding Corp. (“Cvent”) (Nasdaq: CVT), an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Cvent Holding Corp. stock is now 56.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.48 and lowest of $8.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.48, which means current price is +68.39% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CVT reached a trading volume of 7121193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVT shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cvent Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Cvent Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cvent Holding Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVT stock performed recently?

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, CVT shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +52.98. Cvent Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for CVT is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.82. Additionally, CVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] managed to generate an average of -$20,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cvent Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]

There are presently around $4,012 million, or 94.70% of CVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVT stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 397,745,049, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 12,552,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.31 million in CVT stocks shares; and ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC., currently with $84.7 million in CVT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cvent Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:CVT] by around 25,534,265 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 17,243,184 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 430,950,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,727,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,728,739 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 16,424,220 shares during the same period.