Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] moved up 1.68: Why It’s Important

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.67. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM that Crescent Point Energy Provides Further Update on Alberta Wildfires.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: CPG) advises that it has shut-in its Kaybob Duvernay production due to the ongoing Alberta wildfires. A portion of this production was recently reactivated in the prior week, however Crescent Point is temporarily shutting back-in the remainder of its 45,000 boe/d of production in the area as a precautionary measure due to changing wildfire conditions. No damage has been reported to the Company’s assets.

Crescent Point continues to work with local officials, regulators, and industry partners to ensure everyone’s safety in the area and plans to restart production once permitted to do so. The Company will provide another update to this evolving situation when appropriate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4319856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $4.94 billion, with 548.88 million shares outstanding and 545.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 4319856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 6.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.15.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 25.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.11. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of $1,931,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,391 million, or 38.97% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 29,570,790, which is approximately 37.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,421,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.87 million in CPG stocks shares; and CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $85.09 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 45.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 48,046,097 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 25,740,790 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 134,694,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,480,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,372,182 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,874,145 shares during the same period.