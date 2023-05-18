Credit Suisse slashes price target on Alcoa Corporation [AA] – find out why.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $36.74 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.1915, while the highest price level was $37.35. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Alcoa and Emirates Global Aluminium sign major, long-term alumina supply agreement.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announced today a new multi-year agreement for Alcoa to supply EGA with smelter grade alumina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005216/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.20 percent and weekly performance of 1.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, AA reached to a volume of 4056228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $49.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 102.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.54, while it was recorded at 36.11 for the last single week of trading, and 44.94 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,392 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,002,760, which is approximately -1.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,080,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.29 million in AA stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $378.39 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 72.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 22,339,074 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 20,789,432 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 103,643,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,772,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,458,289 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,137 shares during the same period.