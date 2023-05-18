Confluent Inc. [CFLT] is 20.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] gained 10.02% on the last trading session, reaching $26.79 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications ConferenceDate: Tuesday, May 23, 2023Time: 7:50 a.m. PT / 10:50 a.m. ET.

Confluent Inc. represents 291.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.20 billion with the latest information. CFLT stock price has been found in the range of $24.50 to $26.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 5771094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $28.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.67. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.91, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 24.14 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $3,615 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 18,004,864, which is approximately 22.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 14,491,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.88 million in CFLT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $303.81 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 18.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 35,204,015 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 16,474,593 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 96,801,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,479,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,836,877 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,482,511 shares during the same period.