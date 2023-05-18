CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $7.20

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.63 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now 63.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.69 and lowest of $6.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +62.70% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 3785338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.90 to $9, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CX stock performed recently?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $2,971 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 75,578,623, which is approximately -6.161% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 49,997,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.48 million in CX stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $255.74 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 5.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 99,604,805 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 55,820,094 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 292,657,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,082,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,143,644 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,442 shares during the same period.