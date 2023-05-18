Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.21 during the day while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM that CISO Global Inc. Announces Pricing of $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $4.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, acquisitions of additional companies or technologies, and investments. The Company also intends to use the net proceeds to repay certain indebtedness.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stock has also loss -30.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CISO stock has declined by -77.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.41% and lost -92.15% year-on date.

The market cap for CISO stock reached $31.08 million, with 146.24 million shares outstanding and 57.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 8754850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CISO stock trade performance evaluation

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.81. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2888, while it was recorded at 0.2825 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9402 for the last 200 days.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.19 and a Gross Margin at +5.85. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.51.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.60% of CISO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,624,728, which is approximately -36.878% of the company’s market cap and around 58.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,129,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in CISO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in CISO stock with ownership of nearly 20.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ:CISO] by around 1,615,753 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,639,995 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,386,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,642,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CISO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,031,755 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 641,204 shares during the same period.