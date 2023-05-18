Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Enovix Corporation [ENVX] – find out why.

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 1.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.56. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Hosts 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, Connecting Investors with Small-cap Disruptors and Innovators.

One-Day Virtual Event Features 1-on-1 Meetings with Management Teams of Companies Across Technology, Industrial Growth, Sustainability and Consumer Sectors.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (“Oppenheimer”) – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, held virtually on May 11. The event connects management teams of many small-cap emerging growth companies with investors for 1-on-1 meetings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3390241 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enovix Corporation stands at 4.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for ENVX stock reached $2.01 billion, with 155.63 million shares outstanding and 127.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 3390241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $29.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 324.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has ENVX stock performed recently?

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.24, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2048.66 and a Gross Margin at -274.70. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.34.

Return on Total Capital for ENVX is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ENVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$154,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

There are presently around $999 million, or 56.40% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,199,434, which is approximately 5.221% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC, holding 7,583,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.25 million in ENVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.95 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 0.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 15,831,830 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 21,112,739 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,606,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,550,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,518,042 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,947,890 shares during the same period.