Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] Revenue clocked in at $12.80 million, down -69.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] closed the trading session at $0.12 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1105, while the highest price level was $0.135. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods’ 2022 ESG Report Included in Two Most Prominent Sustainability Reporting Standards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.29 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, BSFC reached to a volume of 6219752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

BSFC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1360, while it was recorded at 0.1145 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5764 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of BSFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 240,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 150,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in BSFC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $11000.0 in BSFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Star Foods Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ:BSFC] by around 498,908 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,124,198 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 978,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 644,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,358 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,095,045 shares during the same period.