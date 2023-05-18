Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Is Currently 8.49 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 8.49% or 0.09 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4270513 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Reports First Quarter 2023 Results with Adjusted EBITDA of $6 Million.

-Accelerates 6.0 EH/s target to September 30, 2023 –Mines 21,000+ BTC since inception, 1,297 BTC in Q1 2023 and 379 in April 2023 –Posts direct cost of production of $12,500 per BTC Q1 2023 –Achieves 5.0 EH/s in April 2023 -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.05, the shares rose to $1.17 and dropped to $1.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BITF points out that the company has recorded 50.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -202.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 4270513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0146, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9967 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $29 million, or 16.96% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,284,971, which is approximately -39.104% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,893,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.89 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly -22.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 4,226,338 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 10,022,394 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 10,980,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,228,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,172 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,297 shares during the same period.