Bilibili Inc. [BILI] is -21.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.64%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Bilibili Inc. Announces Repurchase Right Notification for 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

As required by rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO today. In addition, documents specifying the terms, conditions, and procedures for exercising the 2023 Repurchase Right will be available through the Depository Trust Company and the paying agent, which is Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. None of the Company, its board of directors, or its employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising the 2023 Repurchase Right.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -9.99%. The one-year Bilibili Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.97. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.00 billion, with 396.10 million shares outstanding and 316.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 3733122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $26.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 42 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.17 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.23.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.44. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,379 million, or 25.50% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,371,582, which is approximately 13.648% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 11,270,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.29 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $185.7 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 11,824,860 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 18,115,092 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 44,331,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,271,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,291,324 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,785,069 shares during the same period.