Barclays lifts ING Groep N.V. [ING] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.055 during the day while it closed the day at $13.01. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, as part of our €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 11 May 2023, the company repurchased 354,733 shares on 12 May 2023, closing the end of the first week of the programme.

ING Groep N.V. stock has also gained 7.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ING stock has declined by -6.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.43% and gained 6.90% year-on date.

The market cap for ING stock reached $46.85 billion, with 3.62 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 3097867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 88.24.

ING stock trade performance evaluation

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.52 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.97.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.90. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $60,466 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,996 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 55,096,227, which is approximately 3.048% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 8,064,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.91 million in ING stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $104.23 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 6.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 22,246,098 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 21,048,539 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 110,122,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,417,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,557 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,107,357 shares during the same period.